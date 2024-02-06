RAK White Cement posts AED20.5m profit in 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Co for White Cement and Construction Materials has reported a net profit of AED20.54m in 2023, down 2.6 per cent from AED21.08m in 2022.
Sales increased 3.3 per cent to AED255.89m in 2023 from AED247.66m in 2022.
Basic earnings per share remained unchanged at AED0.04/share at 31 December 2023.
