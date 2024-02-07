Votorantim Cimentos earns CDP recognition for sustainability transparency

Votorantim Cimentos was recognised for its leadership in corporate transparency and climate change performance by CDP. Based on data reported through the CDP Climate Change 2023 Questionnaire, Votorantim Cimentos earned an A score, placing the company among a small number of organisations that are ranked at the top of the list and exemplify best practices in the market.

“Earning the highest score from CDP is something we are very proud of. We work daily to achieve our goals in line with our 2030 Sustainability Commitments and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Tackling the negative effects of climate change is at the core of our strategy and we recogniae the role, importance and relevance of our decarboniaation journey. Between 1990 (baseline year used by the cement industry) and 2022, Votorantim Cimentos reduced its CO 2 emissions per tonne of cement produced by 24 per cent,” said Álvaro Lorenz, global director of sustainability, institutional relations, product development and engineering at Votorantim Cimentos.

In December 2022 Votorantim Cimentos announced a new decarbonisation target for 2030, approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), of 475 kg of CO 2/ t of cement. The new target is 8.7 per cent lower than the target announced as part of its 2030 Sustainability Commitments (520kg of CO 2 /t of cement). The company also has the ambition to produce carbon-neutral concrete by 2050.

