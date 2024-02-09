CemNet.com » Cement News » PSCL wins Lafarge Canada Order

PSCL wins Lafarge Canada Order

09 February 2024


PSCL has equipped Lafarge Canada’s Exshaw cement plant with a load-out powered by CDM. The Attended Plant Portal solution utilises loading management combined with check-in/out terminals to manage site traffic and streamline loading while increasing throughput.

This is part of PSCL’s ongoing relationship of almost 20 years with Lafarge Canada (Holcim group).

