PSCL wins Lafarge Canada Order

09 February 2024

PSCL has equipped Lafarge Canada’s Exshaw cement plant with a load-out powered by CDM. The Attended Plant Portal solution utilises loading management combined with check-in/out terminals to manage site traffic and streamline loading while increasing throughput.



This is part of PSCL’s ongoing relationship of almost 20 years with Lafarge Canada (Holcim group).

Published under