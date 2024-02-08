Saint-Gobain signs energy PPA in Italy

08 February 2024

Saint-Gobain has signed a 10-year renewable electricity supply contract in Italy with Axpo Italia. The power purchase agreement (PPA) covers the purchase of electricity generated by a newly-built wind farm in the Puglia region.

Axpo Italia will provide around 22GWh of green electricity per year, or 11 per cent of Saint-Gobain’s electricity needs in Italy.

This contract is the fifth PPA signed by Saint-Gobain in Italy. Combined, the five projects are expected to cover more than 20 per cent of Saint-Gobain’s electricity needs in the country and contribute to reducing Saint-Gobain’s Scope 2 CO 2 emissions in Italy by around 40 per cent in 2024 compared with 2017.

