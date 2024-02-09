Titan achieves top ‘A' CDP score for climate leadership

09 February 2024

For the second consecutive year, Titan has earned a place on the globally-recognised 'A' List of the carbon disclosure non-profit organisation CDP, in recognition of its leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change. Furthermore, the company has achieved an 'A-' score for water security management. Titan is one of only three companies in its sector to attain top scores in both categories.

Since 2020, Titan has reduced its net specific CO 2 emissions by almost 10 per cent. The year 2023 was marked by the launch of IFESTOS, the company’s groundbreaking carbon capture project in Greece and the largest of its kind in Europe, which will capture 1.9Mta of CO 2 .

