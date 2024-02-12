Kohat Cement Co to post strong results

Likewise, in 2QFY23-24 (October-December 2023) earnings are expected to climb by seven per cent YoY, arriving at PKR2.084bn. The top line in 2QFY23-24 is expected to decline by nine per cent YoY to settle at PKR10.017bn compared to PKR10.962bn in the same period last year, amid a fall in total dispatches due to a decline in construction activities.





The gross margins in 2QFY23-24 are expected to come at 30 per cent compared to 27 per cent in the same period last year due to an increase in retention prices in tandem with the decline in coal prices. Finance cost during 2QFY23-24 is forecasted to fall three per cent YoY to PKR165m versus PKR170m in 2QFY22-23. Other income is projected to increase by 124 per cent YoY, arriving at PKR972m, amid an increase in short-term investments. Kohat Cement Co operates a 5.017Mta plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.