CEMEX secures CDP 'A' rating for environmental stewardship

12 February 2024

CEMEX has been recognised by CDP, a by the global non-profit environmental organisation, securing a place on its annual ‘A List’, for environmental leadership and transparency in climate action.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2023 Climate Change questionnaire, CEMEX is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ out of over 21,000 companies scored. Since the launch of its Future in Action program in 2020, Cemex has reduced its CO2 emissions by 13 per cent, a reduction that previously would have taken it 15 years to achieve.

“We are proud to be part of this prestigious group of climate action leaders and to receive CDP’s ‘A’ rating, which reflects Cemex’s leadership in climate action and transparency through significant demonstrable actions,” said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex. "In this ‘decade to deliver’ we are committed to reaching our ambitious decarbonization goals so that Net Zero is achievable by 2050.”

“Earning a place on the ‘A’ List is about more than the score,” said Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP. “It’s an indication of high quality, complete data that equips companies with a holistic view of their environmental impact, serves as a baseline for transition plans and crucially enables them to follow through on their ambitions.”

