Schaeffler secures CDP 'A' rating for environmental management

12 February 2024

Schaeffler has been awarded an “A” score in the climate change category for 2023 by the global non-profit environmental organisation CDP for its commitment to corporate transparency and performance. In the water category, the score was “A-”. Based on data obtained from the CDP questionnaire on climate change, Schaeffler is one of the few companies assessed in 2023, numbering in excess of 21,000, to achieve an “A” score.



“This confirmation of Schaeffler’s “A” rating in the area of climate change is a strong signal and confirmation of the successful manner in which we are implementing our sustainability strategy. I am nevertheless aware that there is still a lot to be done to achieve our ambitious goals,” states Schaeffler CEO, Klaus Rosenfeld.



Schaeffler’s current classification also reflects ongoing improvements in the company’s data collection, a transparent climate reporting system, and the integration of climate protection into its business processes. Schaeffler supplies the cement sector with bearings and offers predictive maintenance services.

