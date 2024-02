CIMAF lays foundation stone for Mali plant

13 February 2024

CIMAF laid the foundation stone for its new Mali factory on 9 February 2024 in Natien, a commune located in the Sikasso region. The Minister of Industry and Trade, Moussa Alassane, was present at the ceremony.

This new unit will have a production capacity of 1Mta of cement, expandable to 2Mta, and will It generate at least 300 direct jobs and 2000 indirect jobs. The completion date has been set at 23 months, with a start-up date of February 2026.

Published under