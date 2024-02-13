Saint-Gobain appoints new president of SGDB France

13 February 2024

Effective from 1 April 2024, Olivier Mercadal will become president of Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France (SGDB France), reporting to Thierry Fournier, CEO France and CEO Southern Europe, Middle East, Africa Region for Saint-Gobain. Mr Mercadal succeeds Patrice Richard who has decided to retire after 29 years, including the last 14 years as head of construction material trading activities in France.

Mr Mercadal joined Saint-Gobain in 2001 and held the positions of executive general manager of POINT.P Occitanie, Dispano and, since 2016, CEO of the Sanitary Heating activity.

“Patrice’s strategic vision, his tactical sense, his in-depth knowledge of the world of construction and in particular of the trading of building materials, his personal involvement and commitment at all times to the service of craftsmen customers, as well as his closeness to the teams, have been decisive in building the success of Saint-Gobain's solutions in France and its leadership in sustainable construction,” said Mr Fournier.

“Building on his rich career within the group, Olivier will focus in particular on continuing the efforts led by SGDB France to play a key role in supporting and training craftsmen on the subjects of energy renovation and new construction contributing to accelerate the transition to more sustainable construction and the reduction of the carbon impact of buildings,” he added.





