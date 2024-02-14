CalPortland launches dedicated Carbon Reduction Team

CalPortland has announced the creation of a Carbon Reduction Team focussed on research and development and the implementation of decarbonisation projects. The team will be led by Hamed Maraghechi, vice president of Research & Development and Decarbonisation at CalPortland, and Hartmut Riess, vice president of Carbon Reduction Implementation.

According to the company, the team will be dedicated to science-driven research and analysis to develop projects that lead to meaningful and innovative carbon reduction for the cement and concrete industries. Mr Maraghechi and Mr Riess will lead the Carbon Reduction Team at the CalPortland Crestmore Center of Technical Excellence in Jurupa Valley, California, USA.

“CalPortland has made an unwavering commitment to decarbonising cement production through the research of carbon reduction opportunities,” said Allen Hamblen, CalPortland president and CEO. “By creating a team strategically focused on science-based strategies, we will achieve significant carbon reduction and surpass our sustainability goals.”

Mr Maraghechi has a PhD and an MSc degree in Civil Engineering. Mr Riess is a second-generation cement engineer with more than 25 years of experience in the cement industry.

