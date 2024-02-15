Holcim to invest US$55m in Tabasco mill

Holcim Mexico plans to invest US$55m in the construction of a new grinding mill at its plant in Macuspana, Tabasco, Mexico.



The new mill will increase cement capacity at the facility to 1.5Mta.



This investment in Tabasco reflects our firm belief in the potential of southeastern Mexico and our commitment to the sustainable development of the region," said Jaime Hill, Holcim Mexico's CEO, in a statement. "Through this expansion, we will not only increase our capacity to supply the states of Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo, but also reinforce our role in the decarbonization of the construction industry by offering low-emission products such as our ECOPlanet range of cements."



The project will result in 800 jobs during construction and 300 jobs when the mill comes on-stream.

