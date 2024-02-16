CEMEX and Orcan energy extend WHR agreement

16 February 2024

CEMEX and Orcan Energy have signed a large-scale partnership to decarbonise cement production through waste heat recovery (WHR). Building on the initial WHR collaboration at the cement plant in Rüdersdorf, Germany, the partners will now start to exploit Orcan Energy’s flexible and modular technology for CEMEX globally.

CEMEX and Orcan Energy AG will analyse the scale-up of the heat-to-power solutions pioneered by Orcan Energy in parallel at several CEMEX plants to capitalise on the benefits resulting from a portfolio of installations. The representative findings will be collected to draw a holistic picture for an upcoming global WHR programme. The partners will then deploy Orcan Energy’s modular applications at scale in the second phase of the collaboration.

Sergio Menéndez, president of Cemex Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia, said: “We already have an initial collaboration with Orcan. Based on the modularity of their solution, Orcan offers the flexibility of both installation and contracts. Thanks to this crucial flexibility, we can adapt to any upcoming changes in our plants. The approach enables us to reduce carbon emissions right now without limiting ourselves in implementing any future technologies such as Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage. This partnership will help us achieve our sustainability targets and contribute to our aim to use all available heat.”

Andreas Sichert, CEO of Orcan Energy, said: “We are looking forward to entering this large-scale decarbonisation partnership with CEMEX after our initial cooperation in Germany. This step is a testament to CEMEX’s forward-looking strategy and the company’s commitment to achieving net zero.”

