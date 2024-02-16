Lafarge Canada completes transition to greener cement

16 February 2024

Lafarge Canada has announced the full transition of production from traditional general-use cement to OneCem®, a greener product that results in significantly lower CO 2 emissions, at its St-Constant cement plant in Quebec.

“We are excited to take another crucial step in our sustainability journey. The transition to OneCem production at our St-Constant plant indicates Lafarge Canada's nonstop commitment to driving positive change within our construction industry. Our teams have been engaged in reducing our products’ environmental impact by embracing greener practices and materials,” said David Redfern, president & CEO of Lafarge Canada (East).

OneCem is a limestone blended cement manufactured using less clinker than traditional Portland cement. By converting the St-Constant plant's production to OneCem, Lafarge Canada projects a reduction of about 60,000t of CO 2 emissions in 2024. This equates to CO 2 emissions from 16,267 passenger vehicles or 877,972 tree seedlings grown for 10 years.

