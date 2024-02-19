Technip Energies awarded CCUS design and engineering contract

19 February 2024

Technip Energies, a world-leading engineering and technology player for the energy transition, has been selected as one of the partners for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the carbon capture technology for Heidelberg Materials North America's Edmonton Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) Project. Powered by the Shell CANSOLV® CO 2 capture system, the Technip Energies solution which will be the basis of the FEED study, offers cutting-edge performance based on regenerable amine technology.



“We are excited to take this latest step in our journey to produce the world’s first net-zero cement,” said Joerg Nixdorf, vice president of cement operations northwest region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “With each milestone we come closer to realising our vision of leading the decarbonisation of the cement industry.



“We are pleased to have been selected by Heidelberg Materials North America to provide the FEED of this groundbreaking project in Canada,” said Christophe Malaurie, SVP decarbonisation solutions for Technip Energies. “Leveraging our carbon capture solution powered by the Shell CANSOLV® CO 2 capture system, we are committed to supporting the decarbonisation of the cement industry and Heidelberg towards the production of net-zero cement.”



The plant will eventually capture and store an estimated 1Mta of CO 2 , which is the equivalent of taking 300,000 cars off the road annually. Subject to finalisation of federal and provincial funding agreements, the company anticipates carbon capture to begin in late 2026.

