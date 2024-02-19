Holcim Mexico is investing US$55m in new mill

Holcim Mexico will invest US$55m in the construction of a new mill at its cement plant located in the municipality of Macuspana, Tabasco.



The cement company added that the construction of the mill will help it increase its cement production capacity to 1.5Mta. The construction of the mill will generate 800 jobs during its construction and will increase the workforce of the Tabasco plant to more than 300 jobs once in operation.

“This investment in Tabasco reflects our firm conviction in the potential of the Mexican southeast and our commitment to the sustainable development of the region,” said Jaime Hill, the general director of Holcim México, in a statement. “Through this expansion, we will not only increase our capacity to supply the states of Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, but we will also reinforce our role in the decarbonisation of the construction industry, offering low-emission products. like our cements from the ECOPlanet range.”

