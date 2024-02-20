Raysut Cement Co announced a change of board member

20 February 2024

Raysut Cement Co informed the Muscat Stock Exchange on 18 February that Mubeen Jaleel Khan resigned as a board member due to personal reasons. This was effective from 15 February 2024. Subsequently, the company announced that the Capital Market Authority (CMA) had appointed Shabib Mohammed Saif Al Darmaki as the new board member, succeeding Mr Mubeen. This is effective from 15 February 2024.

Mr Shabib currently serves as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC. He holds board memberships at Shell Oman Marketing SAOG and Oman Qatari Telecommunications Company. He previously served on Alizz Islamic Bank SAOG, Al Batinah Hotels SAOG and Oman Housing Bank boards.

