GCCA launches Innovandi Open Challenge 2024

21 February 2024

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has launched Innovandi Open Challenge 2024. This is a pioneering international programme that brings together tech start-ups and leading manufacturers in the pursuit of net zero.

Applications are being encouraged from start-ups from around the world, interested in working on the development of carbon capture use and storage, for low-carbon cement and concrete. The initiative seeks Innovative technologies, which include process integrated and end-of-pipe CO 2 capture and use, and help prevent the carbon being emitted into the atmosphere.

This is the third Innovandi Open Challenge and builds on the success of previous years. The first challenge, in 2022, also focussed on the development of carbon capture technology and two start-ups have already gone to pilot stage. The 15 start-ups shortlisted in last year’s second Innovandi Challenge to work on the development of low-carbon concrete, are currently in discussion with manufacturers about forming partnerships.

Claude Loréa, the GCCA’s Cement, Innovation and ESG Director, said: “Our industry is committed to achieving net zero and the development of carbon capture technology is a key part of that work. Our world leading Innovandi Open Challenge programme has already seen remarkable progress being made in just two years, with start-ups and our member companies working together. We’re looking forward to seeing what this year’s applicants can bring, to build on the extensive work that is already underway across the world.”

Thomas Guillot, Chief Executive of the GCCA, said: “We encourage applications from start-ups around the globe to join us in the urgent fight to limit global warming. If you are a start up from Austria to Australia, from Brazil to Bangladesh, with an innovative idea or technology to further develop CCUS, then you should be applying.”

Published under