UltraTech commissions 1.8Mta Kotputli expansion

22 February 2024

UltraTech Cement has commissioned its 1.8Mta brownfield cement plant in Kotputli, Rajasthan, India. This latest development forms part of the cement producer’s 22.6Mta expansion plan, as announced in June 2022.

The new plant will help UltraTech meet demand in the markets of Rajasthan and the National Capital Region (NCR), reports Capital Market, taking the company’s total cement production capacity in Rajasthan to 18.9Mta and its total capacity in India to over 139Mta.

