Cementos Molins launches low-carbon Dragon cements

23 February 2024

Cementos Molins’ newly-launched cements and concretes represent a reduction in CO 2 emissions of up to 25 per cent compared to products made with the current Type I cement of the same strength category.

The company is introducing two innovative solutions, DRAGON BM-PL (CEM II/B-M (P-L) 42.5R) and DRAGON IV-SR (CEM IV/A (P) 42.5 R-SR), which offer various applications in the construction sector. The former is for the production of concrete and mortars, while the latter is suitable for use in underwater structures or soils with high sulphate content. The clinker used in manufacturing these cements complies with the European taxonomy emission factor.

More than 55 per cent of alternative fuels are employed in the production of the new cement, minimising the use of fossil fuels and giving industrial waste a second life. The use of different types of additives during cement grinding contributes to the reduction of CO 2 emissions. These two new products will represent over 41 per cent of the total Portland cements Cementos Molins produces annually in Spain.

Promsa, the company's concrete, mortar, and aggregates business, now produces all its concretes with the new lower carbon footprint cement. The new concrete can also incorporate recycled aggregates in the manufacturing process.

