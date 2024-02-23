CEMEX to add a new tertiary mill at Alicante

23 February 2024

CEMEX's plant in Alicante in Spain embarks on a significant environmental initiative, launching a new tertiary mill project, "Molentis," with a EUR6m investment aimed at reducing CO 2 emissions.

The "Molentis" project, part of CEMEX's "Future in Action" decarbonisation strategy, is scheduled to commence operations in the 1Q25, this initiative is supported by a EUR4.4m grant from the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism's Innovation and Sustainability Plan in the Manufacturing Industry (Mincotur).

The new installation will process waste-derived fuel (WDF), reducing its size and moisture content, which currently is dosed in the kiln burner. This adjustment will allow for an increased use of this alternative fuel, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. WDFs, known for their high calorific value and lower CO 2 emissions due to their high biomass content, represent a more sustainable option than traditional fuels and contribute to the circular economy by utilising waste as a resource.

"Molentis" is expected to increase the use of WDF in the Alicante factory's kiln by eight per cent, leading to an approximate reduction of 6,700t of CO 2 emissions annually. This reduction is equivalent to the emissions from over 1300 petrol vehicles in a year.

In addition to "Molentis," CEMEX Alicante has been investing in innovative projects to enhance sustainability. These include incorporating hydrogen into the fuel mix for its cement kiln and a unique sludge drying installation in Spain, transforming sludge from city sewage plants into fuel using the kiln's heat. The "Clyngas" project, co-financed by the European Union, aims to reduce CO 2 emissions by 406,000t over 10 years by replacing fossil fuels with synthesis gas from waste.

