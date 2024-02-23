Lafarge Canada accelerates EPD certification

23 February 2024

Lafarge Canada (Holcim) has accelerated enhanced Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) certifying of OneCem® GUL Cement and NewCem® Slag Cement at its western Canada operations.

OneCem® General Use Limestone (GUL, Type IL) Cement is manufactured at the Richmond Cement plant, while NewCem® Slag Cement is manufactured at the Seattle Cement plant. Both products offer the same strength, durability, and flexibility as regular cement with significantly reduced carbon emissions. As per the EPD statement, OneCem®’s gross global warming potential (GWP) is 657kg CO 2 eq/t while NewCem®’s gross GWP is 93.4kg CO 2 eq/t.

These GWPs are among the lowest in North America for cement manufacturers and will set new benchmarks for the industry, claims Lafarge Canada.

Published under