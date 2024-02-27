KREISEL to supply Saudi Arabian project

27 February 2024

A leading Chinese EPC provider has ordered KREISEL to supply three high-pressure rotary valves size 700x700 with Ultra-Carbide®-protection for a cement producer in Saudi Arabia.



Each line conveys 125tph of raw meal over a distance of 263m into the receiving silos. Compared to other pneumatic conveying systems on the market, KREISEL’s high-pressure rotary feeders are known for a very energy-efficient transport of the product, claims the company. In addition to the three high-pressure rotary valves including other key components, KREISEL will also supply the engineering for the air supply units as well as for other non-critical components of the project.

