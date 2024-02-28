Nasequip Systems supplies gas cooling system for Cementos Cosmos

Nasequip Systems Pvt Ltd has commissioned a dual-fluid gas cooling system for Cementos Cosmos (Votorantim Group) Toral De Los Vados cement plant, Spain. Turkish partner Dal Engineering assisted with this project.
The preheater tower measures 4.3m diameter x 50m high. The project's significance lies in its substantial impact on enhancing the operational efficiency and productivity of the plant.
The feasibility study, calculations, engineering, design, manufacturing, testing, automation, installation and commissioning support, handing over, training, documentation, guarantees, spares, aftersales support are carried by Nasequip Systems Pvt Ltd, India.
Nasequip Systems Pvt Ltd has commissioned a dual-fluid gas cooling system for Cementos Cosmos (Votorantim Group) Toral De Los Vados cement plant, Spain. Turkish partner Dal Engineering assisted with this project.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email