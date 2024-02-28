Nasequip Systems supplies gas cooling system for Cementos Cosmos

28 February 2024

Nasequip Systems Pvt Ltd has commissioned a dual-fluid gas cooling system for Cementos Cosmos (Votorantim Group) Toral De Los Vados cement plant, Spain. Turkish partner Dal Engineering assisted with this project.



The preheater tower measures 4.3m diameter x 50m high. The project's significance lies in its substantial impact on enhancing the operational efficiency and productivity of the plant.



The feasibility study, calculations, engineering, design, manufacturing, testing, automation, installation and commissioning support, handing over, training, documentation, guarantees, spares, aftersales support are carried by Nasequip Systems Pvt Ltd, India.

Published under