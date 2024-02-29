Rohrdorfer Zement breaks ground on CO2 capture plant

29 February 2024

Rohrdorfer Zement is building Austria's first large-scale CO 2 recovery plant in the cement industry. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, Provincial Councillor Markus Achleitner and Provincial Councillor Stefan Kaineder broke ground at Rohrdorfer Zement GmbH in Gmunden this week.



The plant can recover 30,000tpa of CO 2 , enabling the production of 50,000tpa of CO 2 -free cement. The plant is scheduled to go into operation in late autumn 2026.

Published under