Rohrdorfer Zement breaks ground on CO2 capture plant

Rohrdorfer Zement is building Austria's first large-scale CO2 recovery plant in the cement industry. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, Provincial Councillor Markus Achleitner and Provincial Councillor Stefan Kaineder broke ground at Rohrdorfer Zement GmbH in Gmunden this week.
The plant can recover 30,000tpa of CO2, enabling the production of 50,000tpa of CO2-free cement. The plant is scheduled to go into operation in late autumn 2026.
Rohrdorfer Zement is building Austria's first large-scale CO2 recovery plant in the cement industry. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, Provincial Councillor Markus Achleitner and Provincial Councillor Stefan Kaineder broke ground at Rohrdorfer Zement GmbH in Gmunden this week.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email