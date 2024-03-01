Holcim proposes Michael H McGarry as independent Board of Directors member

01 March 2024

Holcim proposes Michael H McGarry, formerly chairman and CEO of PPG Industries, a leading global specialty coatings company, for election to its Board of Directors. The election will take place at Holcim’s Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2024. All other members are standing for re-election. Jan Jenisch is proposed for re-election as chairman of the Board.

With the proposed nomination, the Holcim Board will comprise 10 members, nine of whom are independent according to the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance and the criteria laid out by the DJSI. Holcim continually strengthens its Board to ensure it includes diverse backgrounds, experience and expertise in all key areas relevant to its business.

