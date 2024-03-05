Holcim Block launched in Bangladesh

05 March 2024

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) has launched its ‘Holcim Block’ to grab a share of Bangladesh's US$3bn domestic brick market. Around 150 manufacturers are making concrete blocks in different parts of the country.

In a media statement, chief corporate affairs officer of LHBL, Asif Bhuiyan, said: “Concrete blocks are more environmentally friendly and durable than conventional bricks. Due to low carbon emissions during production, demand for these blocks is increasing worldwide.”

Director general of the Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI), Md Ashraful Islam, said: “The government has targeted the use of concrete blocks in all of its projects by 2025 and adopted a plan to close down traditional brick kilns. The use of concrete blocks makes infrastructure sustainable.”

Executive director of the Center for Housing and Building Research Engineer, Mohammad Abu Sadek, emphasised that concrete blocks reduce overall construction costs. Regarding the brick market, Bangladesh ranks fourth in Asia as the nation is undergoing rapid urbanisation.

Currently, 99 per cent of the bricks in the Bangladesh market are made by traditional brick kilns, which cause high carbon emissions, destroy topsoil and lead to deforestation. The company said that concrete blocks should play a significant role in the journey towards sustainable construction and environmental protection.

Published under