Kunak wins SantanderX Global Challenge

06 March 2024

Kunak, a leading environmental monitoring and Internet of Things (IoT) specialist, has won the SantanderX Global Challenge, an international competition that promotes the advancement of the digital economy through innovative solutions in the IoT. In the challenge Kunak competed with participants from 11 countries, where our proposal was recognised in the category of growing technology companies.



Kunal’s CEO, Javier Fernández Huerta, received the award during the 4YFN event, held as part of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, from Ángel Rivera Congosto, CEO of Banco Santander Spain. This award highlights the effort and dedication of the Kunak team, whose work is focussed on improving air quality globally.

Kunak of Spain featured in ICR’s November 2023 issue.

