Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd starts IKN cooler

Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd has chosen the IKN pendulum cooler to improve its recuperation efficiency and reduce power consumption. The IKN Pendulum cooler in Dalmia Puram is ready for start-up towards their net-zero carbon target.
Erection activities and pre-commissioning activities were overseen by Dalmia Cement’s talented young mechanical engineers.
