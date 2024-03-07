Kuwait Cement Co invests in RDF plant

In collaboration with the Kuwait Finance Ministry, the Kuwait Cement Co (KCC) has signed a 20-year agreement for the establishment of a refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant at a waste disposal site in Mina Abdullah, just south of Kuwait City. According to The People’s Network, the contract enables the cement producer to use the fuel produced by the new RDF facility to enhance its operational efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

In a bourse statement, the agreement was described as a strategic move to bolster cement production with a sustainable twist. “By converting waste into fuel, KCC sets an exemplary standard for industrial practices, reflecting a strong alignment with global sustainability goals,” reported The People’s Network.

