Dandot Cement Co re-fired its kiln in December

11 March 2024

According to the1HFY23-24 financial report of Dandot Cement Co Ltd released recently, the company officially commenced operations by lighting up the kiln in December 2023 and is currently in the testing phase. Nevertheless, the net loss for the period is PKR124.81m (US$0.48m) (Dec 2022: PKR126.28m), as no production was reported during the period due to Balancing, Modernisation and Replacement (BMR) of the plant at Dandot RS in Jhelum district, Punjab province, Pakistan.

Company’s plan

After completing the BMR activity, the company officially commenced operations, and it will achieve positive results through cost efficiency, streamlined processes, environmental compliance and high-quality cement production. The company has also installed a 5MW solar plant in a power purchase deal to mitigate rising electricity costs. The company’s management is exploring options to increase the solar capacity to 10MW. All plans for the company are designed to bring the company to a financially healthy and sustainable corporate entity.

Published under