PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia reports uptick in YoY sales

14 March 2024

PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia Tbk has posted net sales of IDR12,371bn (US$798m) in 2023, marginally up from the IDR12,262bn seen in the previous year. Net income in 2023 came in at IDR894,645m, also marking an advance YoY compared to IDR839,276m in 2022.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations over the same timeframe improved from IDR93 in 2022 to IDR99 in 2023.

