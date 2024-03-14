Shree Cement enters RMC sector

14 March 2024

Shree Cement has acquired five ready-mixed concrete (RMC) plants from StarCrete LLP. The plants, which have an aggregate capacity of 422m3/h, are all located in Mumbai, reports The Times of India.

Commenting on the deal, Neeraj Akhoury, managing director of Shree Cement, said, “The strategic foray into RMC segment is a step ahead in our vision to become a multi-product company centred around core cement business. The RMC segment is expected to clock healthy growth since there has been a government push for large infra projects and a boom in housing construction.”

