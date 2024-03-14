CEMEX Holding Philippines addresses plastic waste

14 March 2024

CEMEX Holdings Philippines Inc has teamed up with Liwayway Marketing Corp to address the management of plastic waste in the Philippines. Under the deal, Liwayway Marketing Corp, the country’s leading snack food supplier, will be channeling its post-consumer plastic packaging waste to CEMEX’s Solid cement plant for co-processing. The plastic waste will then be converted into alternative fuels and raw materials cement production at the plant.

“At CEMEX, we are committed to solving environmental challenges and pursuing innovative solutions. Our partnership with companies like Liwayway translates this commitment into action. It demonstrates our solid efforts at ensuring we promote responsible business and elevate industry standards,” said Luis Franco, CEMEX Philippines president and CEO.

Published under