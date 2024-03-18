Holcim delivers electric block train vehicles to logistic partners

18 March 2024

Early March saw the ceremonial handover of the first all-electric block train in the fresh Holcim branding to the producer’s logistics partner Bernhard Gehle Baustoffe GmbH.

Because Gehle has concluded a corresponding electricity contract, the vehicle is mainly charged with green electricity.

In addition to a lively exchange between the dispatcher, drivers and suppliers, the focus was on the driving experience with the new e-truck. And everyone agreed: this is what the sustainable future of mobility looks like. With maximum driving comfort at the same time.

In the future, Holcim wants to eliminate combustion engines from its fleet altogether and gradually switch the logistics operations to around 1500 electric vehicles, LNG and hydrogen trucks.

