CEMEX signs decarbonisation collaboration with White Summit Capital

20 March 2024

CEMEX has entered into a collaboration with specialised energy transition infrastructure investor and manager White Summit Capital to develop projects across its European operations that will contribute to CEMEX’s 2050 net-zero objectives.

The envisaged partnership will focus on two key pillars of CEMEX’s Future in Action strategy: Decarbonising our Operations (for instance by reducing clinker factor, optimising fuel mix, increasing clean electricity, reducing transport emissions), and Circularity (re-incorporating construction, demolition and excavation waste and transforming waste into energy).

Sergio Menéndez, president of Cemex Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, said: “We are pleased to have entered this collaboration with White Summit Capital and are excited to explore how together we can develop innovative solutions to decarbonise CEMEX Europe operations and further strengthen our circularity positioning.”

