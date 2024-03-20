Geoclean launches two new waste management plants

20 March 2024

ACC and Ambuja Cements’ (Adani Group) sustainable waste management company, Geoclean, has opened two new facilities. The Ambuja Marwar Pre-processing and Co-processing Facility will convert 220,000t of waste into alternative fuels, increasing the Marwar cement plant’s thermal substitution rate (TSR) to 15 per cent, according to the company.

The new facility marks a collaboration between the cement producer and the Ambuja Marwar Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), which will supply the new plant with 50,000t of agro-waste for co-processing as an alternative fuels for the cement kiln, reports Financial Express Online.

The second facility, the ACC Jamul Co-Processing Facility, will co-process 120,000t of alternative fuel for the Jamul cement plant, boosting the plant’s TSR to 10 per cent. Ajay Kapur, CEO, cement business, Adani Group, said, “Sustainable waste management is a cornerstone of responsible business. We are not just building structures; we are shaping a sustainable future. These facilities underscore our unwavering commitment to responsible waste management and environmental stewardship. Through innovation and collaboration, we aim to set new industry benchmarks, working towards a world where progress and preservation go hand-in-hand.”

With the arrival of these latest two facilities, Geoclean now manages a total of 17 preprocessing units and 13 co-processing units, forming part of the cement companies’ aim to reach a TSR of 25 per cent by 2027-28.

