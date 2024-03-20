Haver & Boecker and IBAU Hamburg upgrade Kwinana facility

20 March 2024

Cockburn Cement’s Kwinana facility has a new order with Haver & Boecker OHG and IBAU Hamburg of Germany.

The upgrade will consolidate Cockburn Cement’s Kwinana and Munster grinding operations into a single state-of-the-art, 1.5Mta purpose-built facility in Kwinana. Haver & Boecker’s bulk handling technology provider IBAU HAMBURG have been awarded the design, engineering and part of the procurement and supply contract of a wealth of key infrastructure upgrades.

These upgrades include:

• a new transfer/infeed system that will include two bucket elevators, transferring finished product from the grinding mill to the product silos

• six finished product silos, each with a 3500t storage capacity, 148t weight, 25m height and complete substructure

• enclosed truck loading bats with weightbridge infrastructure. These will be situated under the finished product silos and will be able to load multiple, bulk trailer configurations simultaneously.

Assembly of the first two finished product silos commenced mid-2023 and on 21 January 2024, the first of these silos was lifted into place with the second silo set to be lifted very soon.

