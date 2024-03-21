Track and trace system for cement and auxiliary products in Pakistan

21 March 2024

The Federal Board of Revenue of the Government of Pakistan (FBR) is seeking applications for the grant of five-year licence(s) under Licensing Rules, 2019, of track and trace system/solution (TTSS) for electronic monitoring of cement and auxiliary products manufacturers and importers in Pakistan.

The licensee(s) will be responsible for the end-to-end installation and operation of a TTSS connecting manufacturing sites and import stations to the FBR's central control room (CCR). The TTSS would include the provision of integrated codes to enable real-time electronic monitoring of these products throughout Pakistan.

Sealed applications/proposals must be delivered by or before 15h (PST) on 25 April 2024, which will be opened on the same date at 15.30h in the presence of the authorised representatives of applicants, who may choose to be present. A pre-licensing conference shall be held at FBR-HQ, Islamabad, at 11.00h on 27 March 2024.

Published under