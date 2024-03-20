Holcim Switzerland acquires Cand-Landi Group

20 March 2024

Holcim Switzerland has acquired the Cand-Landi Group. This transaction is the result of a successful partnership that the two companies have maintained for many years to better meet the needs of the French-speaking Swiss market.



By combining their know-how, Holcim and Cand-Landi offer a comprehensive range of solutions in the areas of sustainable building, logistics and teh circular economy. With now more than 600 employees at around 30 production sites in French-speaking Switzerland, Holcim strengthens its presence in northern Vaud and establishes our company as a key player in the circular economy in French-speaking Switzerland.

Published under