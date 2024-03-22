Heidelberg Materials Italy signs clean energy PPA

22 March 2024

Heidelberg Materials Italy (Italcementi) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with OX2, Europe’s leading producer of renewable energy. The PPA covers the supply of an average of 36.6-51.2GWh of clean energy over a seven-year period from 2025-2032. The majority of the energy will be sourced from OX2’s Stornarella wind farm near Foggia, Italy.

The wind farm, which was purchased by Glennmont Partners, now Nuveen Infrastructure, is currently under construction and due to be completed by the end of this year. Once completed it will boast six turbines, giving a total installed power of 27MW and annual production capacity of approximately 72.6GWh.

“Energy is a fundamental component of our industrial process and represents one of the main levels of decarbonisation for the entire cement sector,” said Stefano Gallini, CEO, Heidelberg Materials Itali Cementi. “The electrical component can also make an important contribution to this aim and we have identified reliable partners such as OX2 and Glennmont to accompany us on this journey.”

“We are proud to be able to contribute, through this corporate PPA, to the energy transition of Heidelberg Materials in Italy, one of the main Italian industrial groups,” added Teemu Loikkanen, country manager, OX2 Italia. “Furthermore, this agreement demonstrates how OX2, in addition to its experience in the development and construction of RES plants, is able to offer its investors, such as Glennmont in this case, a complete product that allows the optimisation of revenues in line with the mission to accelerate the energy transition through sustainable, profitable and low-risk investment opportunities.”

