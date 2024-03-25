UltraTech Commissions Roorkee brownfield project

25 March 2024

UltraTech Cement has commissioned 1Mta of brownfield cement capacity at Roorkee, Uttarakhand taking the Unit’s capacity to 2.1Mta.



This forms part of the 22.6Mta capacity expansion announced in June 2022. With this commissioning, the company’s total grey cement manufacturing capacity in Indianow stands augmented to 138.39Mta.

Published under