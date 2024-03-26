Heidelberg Materials and UK Government plan Padeswood carbon capture principles

26 March 2024

Heidelberg Materials has signed a statement of principles with the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for its planned carbon capture plant at Padeswood cement works.

The agreement marks a milestone for the project and Heidelberg Materials and the UK Government will now enter final negotiations, with the aim of making a final decision by April 2025.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan visited Heidelberg Materials’ Padeswood cement works in north Wales to hear first-hand about plans to upgrade the existing plant to become the UK’s first net zero cement works.

If the industry-leading project goes ahead, it would be the first facility of its kind in the UK and would set the UK’s construction industry on the path to net zero.

