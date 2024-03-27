ASTM International welcomes Andrew G Kireta Jr as President

27 March 2024

ASTM International has appointed Andrew G Kireta Jr as the organisation’s new president, effective 1 May 2024. Kireta’s background in standards development and familiarity with the organisation uniquely positions him to lead ASTM International into future growth and innovation. He will succeed Katharine Morgan, who served in the role since 2017 and will retire after a distinguished 40-year career with ASTM.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy as president of ASTM International,” says Bill Griese, 2024 chair of ASTM’s Board of Directors. “Andy has spent years supporting ASTM International in a variety of volunteer roles and is exceptionally well-suited to lead the organisation forward. He brings a strong commitment to ASTM’s mission, values, and membership. Kathie’s dedication and engagement have made it possible for us to find the right leader for ASTM’s future, and we are delighted she will help to ensure a smooth transition as Andy assumes the role in May.”

In his role as president, Kireta will lead one of the oldest and largest standards organisations in the world, overseeing 35,000 global members who work to develop and refine more than 12,900 technical standards and solutions that represent over 90 industry sectors.

