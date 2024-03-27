CRH completes lime divestment deal in UK

In November 2023 CRH announced that its had reached an agreement to divest its lime operations in Europe to SigmaRoc for around US$1.1bn. The first phase of the deal was completed in January 2024, comprising the operations in Germany, Czech Republic and Ireland. CRH has now completed the second phase of the transaction, comprising its UK lime operations.

The final phase, concerning the assets in Poland, is due to complete later this year.

The deal includes 16 operating locations across Ireland, UK, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland. According to CRH, the combined business generated approximately US$610m in sales and US$137m in EBITDA in 2022.

