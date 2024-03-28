Ecocem announces plans to expand production in The Netherlands

ICR Newsroom By 28 March 2024

Europe’s leading provider of low-carbon cement technologies, Ecocem, has reportedly negotiated a deal with Overslagbedrijf Moerdijk (OBM) to expand production and storage capacities in The Netherlands. The deal is a part of Ecocem’s plans to make its ‘ACT technology’ commercially available by 2026.

ACT is a breakthrough cement technology that combines a range of technical innovations with the use of low-carbon materials, decarbonising cement production by as much as 70 per cent.

The new site will increase cement production capacity in The Netherlands and quadruple storage capacity for key materials by up to 40,000t.

