MDG Americas supplies material handling and storage

28 March 2024

Titan Cement, located in Medley, Florida, has initiated a project to add limestone to its existing cement production circuit. The project was designed by MDG Americas Inc and is in operation with three front end loader feed hoppers, three apron feeders, and three TRX surface feeders.

MDG Americas is also working with CEMEX to improve its coal/petcoke grinding plant process at one of the cement producer’s USA plants by converting from direct firing to separate storage and coal/petcoke injection into the kiln. The new baghouse filter is designed according to explosion protection standards and the unit is completely enclosed.

