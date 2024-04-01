Holcim forms network partnership with Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Holcim has entered a network partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to accelerate circularity in the built environment. With this partnership, Holcim aims to support businesses, cities and public authorities in creating a circular economy for the built environment with toolkits, science-based research, advocacy and coalition-building.



Together, Holcim and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation aim to accelerate the transition to a circular built environment, which includes refurbishing existing buildings, recycling building materials, and designing buildings to be dismantled, turning them into material banks for future construction projects.

