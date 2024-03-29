Southeast Cement sees 2% YoY revenue increase

Taiwan-based Southeast Cement has reported revenue of TWD2.27bn (US$70.88m), up two per cent on the previous year. Net income in 2023 came in at TWD149.5m, on a par with 2022, while the profit margin declined from 8.3 per cent in 2022 to 6.6 per cent the following year, reportedly driven by increased expenses. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations in 2023 stood at TWD0.26, unchanged from 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, ended 31 December, the company recorded total revenue of TWD632m, compared to TWD498m in the previous quarter. Net income in the 4Q23 came in at a loss of TWD7.71m, versus a profit of TWD56.2m in the 3Q23. Total operating expenses in the final quarter of 2023 stood at TWD576m, marking the highest quarter in 2023, up from TWD514m in the opening quarter of the year.





