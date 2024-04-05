UltraTech Cement Ltd completes 100MW solar energy project

UltraTech Cement Ltd has completed a 100MW solar energy project under the Group Captive scheme in the state of Rajasthan. This is the company’s first project for sourcing power for its captive consumption from the inter-state transmission network.



Power from this project will be available to the company’s Units in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha among others. This project is part of UltraTech Cement's stated commitment to increase green power mix to 85 per cent by 2030.



The company now has a capacity of 612MW of renewable power and 278MW of Waste heat recovery (WHR).

